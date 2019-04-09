



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Murrysville Police Department are searching for a missing 17-year old Odin Gamble, he was last seen Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. wearing a pink colored t-shirt leaving his house with an unknown person in a silver SUV.

Gamble is described as a white male, 5-feet-six-inches tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

He has been known to spend time in Tarentum, Penn Hills and Latrobe.

Police are requesting anyone with knowledge of Gamble’s whereabouts contact Westmoreland 9-1-1.

