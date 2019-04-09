



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time since 1963, Pennsylvania’s deer rifle season will start on a Saturday.

Various media reports say that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has voted 5-3 to move the opening day to the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A preliminary approval was grated in January, but commissioners reportedly voted Tuesday to make the change official.

The change will take effect immediately for the 2019 deer season.

A 5-3 vote by the @PAGameComm moves the opening day of deer rifle season to the Saturday following Thanksgiving. @fox43 https://t.co/Fe9EOmzJcC — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) April 9, 2019

The changes are reportedly being made in an attempt to stay up to date with the shifting hunting demographics and create more opportunities for hunters.

By opening on a Saturday, commissioners also say they will expand the firearm season to 13-days, which will include three Saturdays rather than two.

