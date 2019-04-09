BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Kym Gable, Local TV, Pirates Charities, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — America’s pastime isn’t always accessible to everyone.

That’s why Pirates Charities is partnering with the Tull Family Foundation and Pitch in for Baseball and Softball (PIFBS) to distribute $50,000 worth of equipment to area youth organizations in under-served communities.

Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly told KDKA the gloves, bats, helmets, and other sports gear will help 16 local baseball and softball organizations.

“These organizations are going to have to opportunity to walk out of here today with some brand new softball and baseball equipment that the kids will love and will give the kids the opportunity to play the great game and play it with some really cool and protective equipment.”

The distribution event was held at PNC Park and included Alba Tull, David Rhode from PIFBS, and coaches and players from the little leagues, school districts, and non-profits that received the donations.

