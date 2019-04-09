BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage boy.

Police say 15-year-old Jaydin Eleam was last seen Monday in the Mount Oliver area.

Eleam is described as being 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Pittsburgh Police’s Missing Person’s Unit at 412-323-7141.

