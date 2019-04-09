



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Penguins postseason berth brings yet another Plum High School lipdub!

Over 100 students from the school’s Television Production classes, National Honor Society and more came together to put on the seventh annual Penguins playoff lipdub to wish Pittsburgh well in the postseason.

Plenty of songs dating back to the 80s are featured in the video that took one Friday night to complete. Penguins mascot Iceburgh was even featured in the video!

The Penguins take on the New York Islanders in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Long Island Wednesday night.