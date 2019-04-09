



OREGON (KDKA) — Washington County Sheriffs in Oregon received a 9-1-1 call from a woman saying a burglar had entered her bathroom and when deputies responded, they found the culprit was a Roomba robotic vacuum trapped behind the door according to their Facebook page.

The caller said the door was locked and she could see shadows under the door and when the deputies arrived they announced themselves after hearing noises coming from the bathroom.

The deputies then drew their guns and breached the door to find the robot vacuum.

“As we entered the home we could hear ‘rustling’ in the bathroom,” Deputy Rogers noted. “We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic vacuum cleaner.”