



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A USB charger may be to blame for an overnight fire in Ross Township.

Firefighters were called to a house on Spruce Valley Drive about 3:45 a.m.

The fire marshal said it appears the fire was started by a charging device, like a USB cord, that was left on a couch.

The fire marshal isn’t sure if that device short-circuited or overheated.

The family’s dog made it out okay, but the family’s cat wasn’t able to escape.

