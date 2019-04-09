BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A USB charger may be to blame for an overnight fire in Ross Township.

Firefighters were called to a house on Spruce Valley Drive about 3:45 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The fire marshal said it appears the fire was started by a charging device, like a USB cord, that was left on a couch.

The fire marshal isn’t sure if that device short-circuited or overheated.

The family’s dog made it out okay, but the family’s cat wasn’t able to escape.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

