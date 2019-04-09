



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2019 Preseason schedule.

In week one, the Steelers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 9th.

The Kansas City Chiefs return to Heinz Field in week two on Saturday, August 17th.

Pittsburgh hits the road for a Sunday night game against the Tennessee Titans in week three on August 25th.

The Steelers face the Carolina Panthers on the road for the final preseason game on Thursday, August 29th.

The Steelers-Panthers contest will mark the 17th consecutive year the two teams will meet in their preseason finale.

Three out of the four games will air live on KDKA-TV. The Sunday night contest against the Titans will be the only preseason matchup not on KDKA. That game will be televised nationally.

2019 PITTSBURGH STEELERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: Friday, August 9th Tampa Bay Buccaneers (KDKA-TV) 7:30 p.m.

Week 2: Saturday, August 17th Kansas City Chiefs (KDKA-TV) 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, August 25th at Tennessee Titans (Nationally Televised) 8:00 p.m.

Week 4: Thursday, August 29th at Carolina Panthers (KDKA-TV) 7:30 p.m.