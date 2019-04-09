



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murders of two teenagers from Pittsburgh at a Virginia Beach oceanfront in 1973.

WTRK reports that court documents show 80-year-old Ernest Broadnax was arrested Monday by the NYPD Cold Case Apprehension Squad.

Broadnax was reported to be living in Jamaica, Queens and has been charged by Virginia Beach police for the deaths of Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola.

Police say both of the women were 19-years-old when they were brutally murdered more than 45-years ago.

The murders remained a mystery until Monday.

Virginia Beach Police cold case homicide unit tells WTRK that the two women were vacationing from Pittsburgh during June 1973 when their bodies were found in a motel cottage located along the oceanfront.

The New York Post reports that Broadnax will be charged with at least second-degree murder in the killings.

Police said the two teens were asleep in their motel room when a killer crept in through an open window.

The Post reports Seethaler had a 4-inch cut on her neck from being strangled and was shot in the cheek and temple, and also had her throat slashed.

Pietropola was found in a separate bedroom, was raped, strangled and shot three times in the head.

Their bodies were found by a hotel worker when they didn’t check out on time.

In 2011, Virginia Beach cops confirmed that their deaths, and eight others, might have been the work of a serial killer.

It’s not known if Broadnax is connected to the other deaths and disappearances.