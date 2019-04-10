



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman who escaped the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

According to police, 37-year-old Amanda Jean Jamison, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., left the facility without authorization on Monday and has not returned.

Jamison is serving time for operating a meth lab.

Police say Jamison is 5-feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She also has two tattoos — the name “John” on her left arm” and a rose on her right leg. Her ears and nose are pierced.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for escape for Jamison.

Anyone who sees Jamison or has information on where whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Pittsburgh at (412) 299-1607.