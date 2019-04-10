



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One former Steeler is not not holding back his thoughts on Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Ryan Clark joined ESPN’s Get Up! to talk about the recent online feud between Brown and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“The world is kind of starting to see it now,” Clark said. “Even other players around the league who have no affiliation with the Oakland Raiders, with the Pittsburgh Steelers…they are kind of over the antics, They know that there is a code that has been broken here with Antonio Brown and look, when he was going at Ben Roethlisberger there were people who supported some of the things that he said, but when you go at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who even in, answering Antonio’s initial tweet was still very respectful and I am not necessarily sure what it does for Antonio to reveal a DM from a college guy who is trying to get better, showing you the upmost respect by reaching out to you.

Earlier in the week, NFL safeties Justin Reid and Eric Weddle spoke out against Brown on Twitter, saying that his actions are uncalled for.

“If Derek Carr can find a way to get the ball to him, I believe he will be successful and get his stats,” Clark said. “But that’s all he cares about, and he is showing his true colors of not being a good teammate. He’s finally showing y’all he is just not a good human.”

