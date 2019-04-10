Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with an easy-to-make meatless recipe for Lent.
Ahi Tuna Poke
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sushi rice
- 1-1/2 cups water
- ½ pound Ahi tuna (sushi grade)
- 2 tablespoons tamari (gluten free soy sauce)
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil (or more to taste)
- 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce (or more to taste)
- 2 large scallions – chopped
- 2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 2 avocados, diced
- Pickled ginger
- Wasabi paste
- Micro-greens, for garnish
- 1 tablespoon white and black sesame seeds
- Extra Tamari for passing
Directions:
For the rice:
- Add the sushi rice to a fine mesh colander and rinse until the water becomes clear. Place the rice in a small pot and add the water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and cook the rice for 20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.
For the Tuna:
- While the rice is cooking, cut the Ahi Tuna into bite-sized cubes.
- In a small bowl, mix the tamari, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce, chopped green onion and half the sesame seeds in a bowl.
- Add the tuna to the dressing and mix well.
- When the rice is fully cooked, place a large spoonful of rice in the center of two serving bowls. Dividing the remaining ingredients in half, arrange the tuna mixture, cucumber slices, diced avocados, pickled ginger and wasabi around the rice.
- Garnish with the micro-greens and sprinkle the remaining sesame seeds on top. Serve with Wonton chips and pass the Tamari for additional flavor, if desired.
Serves: 2