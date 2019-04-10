BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Graham Spanier, Jerry Sandusky, Pen State Sex Abuse Scandal, Penn State, PSU


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge is giving former Penn State president Graham Spanier three weeks to report to jail and start serving a sentence imposed over his handling of a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

Court officials on Wednesday released an order from Judge John Boccabella that says Spanier can do his time in the jail near his home in State College if county jail wardens approve.

Spanier has remained out on bail after his 2017 conviction for misdemeanor child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as university president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged with child molestation.

The 70-year-old Spanier was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail and two months of house arrest.

The judge is also giving his approval to Spanier’s participation in a work-release program.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s