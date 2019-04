PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sara Bareilles will stop in the Pittsburgh area on her 2019 tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The “Amidst The Chaos” tour is promoting Bareilles’s latest album of the same name, which was released on April 5.

For tickets and more information, visit tour.sarabmusic.com.