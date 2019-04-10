BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food, Pittsburgh, The Eagle, The Eagle Pittsburgh


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A well known Ohio based restaurant known for their fried chicken will open in downtown Pittsburgh.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette say ‘The Eagle’ has signed a lease to bring a 6,000 square feet restaurant and beer hall to a space downtown at Eighth & Penn.

Photo Credit: The Eagle/Twitter

The Eagle’s Pittsburgh location will be the restaurant’s fifth location, with the original opening in Cincinnati in 2013, and other restaurants in Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky.

The Eagle is well-known for their fried chicken, but the restaurant is also known for its Southern-fare of sausage and kale dip, pickled vegetables, mac and cheese, spoonbread, succotash and biscuits.

The restaurant will reportedly open in October or November of this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s