



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A well known Ohio based restaurant known for their fried chicken will open in downtown Pittsburgh.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette say ‘The Eagle’ has signed a lease to bring a 6,000 square feet restaurant and beer hall to a space downtown at Eighth & Penn.

The Eagle’s Pittsburgh location will be the restaurant’s fifth location, with the original opening in Cincinnati in 2013, and other restaurants in Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky.

The Eagle is well-known for their fried chicken, but the restaurant is also known for its Southern-fare of sausage and kale dip, pickled vegetables, mac and cheese, spoonbread, succotash and biscuits.

The restaurant will reportedly open in October or November of this year.