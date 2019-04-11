BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Bus Crash, Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority of Allegheny County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Six people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus on the North Shore Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at East General Robinson and Sandusky Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Port Authority of Allegheny County officials say initial reports indicate an SUV went through a traffic light and crashed into the Route 8-Perrysville bus.

The SUV flipped over onto its roof.

Three adults and three children were taken to local hospitals. According to Port Authority officials, their injuries were not serious.

The bus was heading inbound toward downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County officials say East General Robinson Street will be closed between Vulcan Way and Factor Way, and Sandusky Street will be closed between Isabella Street and Lacock Street.

Authorities are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s