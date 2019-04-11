



NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Six people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus on the North Shore Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at East General Robinson and Sandusky Street.

Port Authority of Allegheny County officials say initial reports indicate an SUV went through a traffic light and crashed into the Route 8-Perrysville bus.

The SUV flipped over onto its roof.

Three adults and three children were taken to local hospitals. According to Port Authority officials, their injuries were not serious.

The bus was heading inbound toward downtown Pittsburgh.

A crash involving a Port Authority bus (route 8) at the intersection of General Robinson and Sandusky streets has tied up North Shore traffic. This may delay routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and P13. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 11, 2019

Allegheny County officials say East General Robinson Street will be closed between Vulcan Way and Factor Way, and Sandusky Street will be closed between Isabella Street and Lacock Street.

Pittsburgh: 2-vehicle crash involving a vehicle rollover and transit bus – E. General Robinson Street and Sandusky Street. E. General Robinson Street will be closed between Vulcan Way and Factor Way, and Sandusky Street will be closed between Isabella Street and Lacock Street. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 11, 2019

Authorities are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details