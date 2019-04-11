



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of untested rape kits in Pennsylvania is decreasing — but there’s still work to be done, according to the Auditor General.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says over the past three years, his office has reduced the number of backlogged rape kits from 3,200 to about 340. But, DePasquale says, his goal is to bring that number down to zero.

“Even with all this good news, there is more work to do,” DePasquale said at a press conference. “There are still 335 people who have been waiting for more than 12 months to find out what evidence — if any — their rape kits contain.”

As of last December, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner had 94 backlogged kits to test and local law enforcement had 243. Still, that’s a 74% decrease from the year before.

DePasquale says since the backlogged kits have been tested, four different men have been charged with rape in four separate cases.