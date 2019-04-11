



SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — Cedar Point has long been home to some of the world’s most thrilling roller coasters. But now, the park has a limited-time attraction for those who prefer to get their thrills a different way: through monster trucks.

From May 18 through June 30, Cedar Point is unleashing Monster Jam: Thunder Alley.

Featuring five Monster Jam trucks, guests can step into four new, interactive experiences — including a ride in a monster truck. The whole experience comes free with park admission.

Something Monstrous is coming… Introducing a new limited-time experience at Cedar Point: @MonsterJam Thunder Alley™! Learn more: https://t.co/bOC5Ly9XiQ pic.twitter.com/dQPfmCbjLT — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) April 11, 2019

Here’s a breakdown of what guests can expect to find at the new attraction:

Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck:

This stop features two Monster Jam trucks — the Grave Digger and the Megalodon. Here, guests can hop aboard one of the trucks to take a ride on a “Freestyle-inspired” course.

Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area:

Catered towards younger fans, this stop lets youngsters use their imaginations as they explore a miniature racetrack full of Monster Jam replicas.

Monster Jam Build-a-Truck:

Guests can build their own mini-Monster Jam trucks with wood kits that are available for purchase. The kits include kid-sized hammers, safety goggles and custom graphics and decals so parents and kids can work together to assemble the Monster Jam truck of their dreams.

Monster Jam Garage:

Guests learn all about the intricate inner workings of Monster Jam trucks at this stop. Visitors are invited to touch and feel real Monster Jam parts as they learn about the mechanics behind the behemoth trucks.

To learn more about the limited-time experience, visit Cedar Point’s webpage.