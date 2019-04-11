



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle Police are investigating a double-shooting that killed one man last night on the city’s North Hill, reports New Castle News.

According to New Castle News, police responded to reports of shots fired on West Winter Avenue at 2:57 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Shortly after, officers were informed that two men with gunshot wounds had been taken to UPMC Jameson.

Officers learned that one victim — 35-year-old Michael Riser of Detroit — had died of injuries sustained from the shooting.

The other victim, a 35-year-old male, was being treated by medical staff for a gunshot in the upper leg area. He is believed to be Riser’s brother, reports New Castle News.

The Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit is assisting New Castle Police with the case.

According to New Castle News, police are conducting a search warrant today at the Winter Avenue house. There are currently no suspects, says New Castle police chief Bobby Salem.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Unit at (724) 656-3538 or to leave a tip at www.newcastlepd.com.