



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins Co-owner Ron Burkle has business investments in many places, but he is potentially adding a popular media outlet to his list.

According to the New York Times, Burkle is in talks to purchase The National Enquirer.

Breaking: Ron Burkle, Billionaire Investor, Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy National Enquirer https://t.co/j8OT0jhUfW — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) April 11, 2019

The California billionaire has specialized in buying distressed companies and selling them to make a profit or rebuilding them, the Times says.

Burkle became co-owners with Mario Lemieux in 1999 to save the Pittsburgh Penguins from bankruptcy.

Burkle is also a major democratic donor, and is a close friend of former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The New York Times says this potential acquisition of The National Enquirer is particularly interesting because President Donald Trump has praised the Enquirer’s work in the past.