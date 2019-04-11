BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mario Lemieux, New York Times, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Ron Burkle, The National Enquirer


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins Co-owner Ron Burkle has business investments in many places, but he is potentially adding a popular media outlet to his list.

According to the New York Times, Burkle is in talks to purchase The National Enquirer.

“Breaking: Ron Burkle, Billionaire Investor, Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy National Enquirer.”

The California billionaire has specialized in buying distressed companies and selling them to make a profit or rebuilding them, the Times says.

Burkle became co-owners with Mario Lemieux in 1999 to save the Pittsburgh Penguins from bankruptcy.

Burkle is also a major democratic donor, and is a close friend of former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The New York Times says this potential acquisition of The National Enquirer is particularly interesting because President Donald Trump has praised the Enquirer’s work in the past.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s