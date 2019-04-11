



ETNA (KDKA) — A police officer took bold action early Thursday morning to stop a wrong-way driver on Route 28.

Police say a woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of Route 28 in Etna around 2:30 a.m.

An officer nearby got on 28, also heading in the wrong direction, managed to get in front of the woman’s car and slowed down so she would stop before hitting any oncoming vehicles.

Her vehicle struck the officers vehicle, but no one was injured.

Police have not yet released why the woman was driving in the wrong direction.

