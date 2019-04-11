



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target has issued a recall for a self-care product over concerns of burn hazards.

About 60,000 packs of Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls are under the recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they could leak or rupture in the microwave, posing a burn hazard to the consumer.

They were sold exclusively at Target stores from December through February for about $5.

The recalled products have the model number, date code and UPC number of:

Model Number: F19-MB-TL

Date Code: MID# 1940918

UPC: 681066474037

Model Number: F19-MB-LP

Date Code: MID# 1940918

UPC: 681066305645

Model Number: F19-MB-LV

Date Code: MID# 1940918

UPC: 681066182475

Anyone who bought them can return them to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.