Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target has issued a recall for a self-care product over concerns of burn hazards.
About 60,000 packs of Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls are under the recall.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they could leak or rupture in the microwave, posing a burn hazard to the consumer.
They were sold exclusively at Target stores from December through February for about $5.
The recalled products have the model number, date code and UPC number of:
Model Number: F19-MB-TL
Date Code: MID# 1940918
UPC: 681066474037
Model Number: F19-MB-LP
Date Code: MID# 1940918
UPC: 681066305645
Model Number: F19-MB-LV
Date Code: MID# 1940918
UPC: 681066182475
Anyone who bought them can return them to any Target store for a full refund.
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.