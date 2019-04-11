BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking for a killer tailgate ahead of Garth Brooks’ sold-out stadium show at Heinz Field this May 18?

Well, look no further: country superstar — and Brooks’ wife — Trisha Yearwood is hosting Trisha’s Tailgate ahead of the concert.

(Photo Courtesy: Trisha’s Tailgate)


After sold-out tailgate parties at Notre Dame and Arizona, Yearwood is bringing the experience to Pittsburgh.

Featuring her favorite tailgate snacks and drinks from coffee to cocktails — including Yearwood’s signature “Summer In A Cup” made by Williams Sonoma — the event runs prior to the show from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tailgate Tents at Heinz Field.

A Facebook video from Yearwood’s tailgate in Arizona gives guests an idea of what’s in store.

At $65 per person, tickets include unlimited food and two drink tickets.

To purchase tickets for Trisha’s Tailgate in Pittsburgh, click here.

