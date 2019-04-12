



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh says that former Panther and current Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald has made a huge donation to the school.

In a press release, Pitt announced that Donald has made a seven-figure financial commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund, which serves the program in such key areas as facility improvement, recruiting, technology and student-athlete development.

At 27 years of age, Donald is now the youngest seven-figure donor in the history of the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitt also says the donation marks the largest donation ever by a Pitt football letterman to the program.

In recognition of Donald’s momentous pledge, the ground floor of Pitt’s Duratz Athletic Complex practice facility will be renamed the “Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.”

The area includes the Panthers’ locker room, athletic training room and weight room, where Donald still trains during the NFL offseason.

“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” said Donald, who starred at Pitt from 2010-13. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”

Donald is a Western Pennsylvania native who played at Penn Hills High School.

“Aaron Donald is a legendary football player but he’s also a legendary human being,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in the press release. “Aaron is the toast of Los Angeles but he’s still a Pitt and Penn Hills guy at heart. He’s humble, hardworking and has never forgotten where he came from. This incredible gift to Pitt is a reflection of that. On behalf of our entire program, I want to thank Aaron for his generous investment in the future of Pitt football. We will work hard every day as coaches and players to make you proud, Aaron.”

Donald was selected by the Rams in the first round (13th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five professional seasons.