



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a 72-year-old Carnegie Mellon University staff member attempted to record video up the skirts of at least two female students at a bus stop by hiding his phone in a backpack, according to campus police.

Edward H. Jones of Highland Park, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy in connection with the incident, occurring at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a Port Authority bus stop on Fifth Avenue and Moorewood Avenue.

One of the women told campus police she noticed Mr. Jones carrying a black backpack that he placed in several different places around the bus stop before he sat down between her and another woman.

According to a criminal complaint she said, he put the bag on the ground between them and moved it for several minutes. She was unable to board her bus so she turned around and returned to her spot at the bus stop.

The woman saw a cell phone in the front pocket and realized the lens was pointing out. Her boyfriend who was with her called campus police.

The officers found the cell phone in Mr. Jones’ backpack and it was recording. Mr. Jones admitted to filming the women and called it a “moment of weakness” according to the complaint.

He is scheduled to appear in City Court on May 16 for a preliminary hearing, he declined to comment.

CMU’s website lists Jones in a non-teaching position and the university declined to comment on Jones’ position, saying they do not comment on personnel matters.

“The university responded by making the appropriate resources available to those impacted,” spokeswoman Julie Mattera told the Post-Gazette.