



MONESSEN (KDKA) — Police in Monessen are searching for a missing man.

Sixty-one-year-old Lonzo Gardener hasn’t been seen since around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gardener, who also goes by “Milky,” was last seen at the Salvation Army in Monessen.

Police say family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Gardener is 6-feet-4-inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees Gardener or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Monessen Police at (724) 684-4620 or (724) 836-1551.