NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Six people were treated at a North Shore hotel Friday night after apparently inhaling gas fumes.

It happened at the Renaissance Inn by Marriott at the corner of West General Robinson Street and Mazeroski Way.

According to reports from the scene, several people were sickened after inhaling hydrogen chloride fumes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Five people in the hotel lobby were treated on scene.

One hotel employee was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in an unknown condition.

