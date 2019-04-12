BREAKING NEWS:Police Say Individual Fired At Monroeville Mall From Parking Lot After Altercation
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Stanley Cup Playoffs


UNIONDALE (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost game two 3-1, falling behind in their first round series with the New York Islanders 2-0.

Stay tuned for a full recap.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

