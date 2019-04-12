



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Campus police at Penn State are investigating reports of alleged “inappropriate touching” at the Lasch athletic building in State College.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a “third-party report” prompted the investigation. The report alleges a “known student” had been accused of inappropriately touching fellow students.

The alleged incidents happened at the Lasch building, which is the headquarters for the Nittany Lions football team, between Jan. 6 and Thursday, April 11, the PG says.

The Post-Gazette reports that there is no indication that charges will be filed or an arrest is imminent.

Penn State reportedly sent out an email to students.

