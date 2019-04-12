FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Campus police at Penn State are investigating reports of alleged “inappropriate touching” at the Lasch athletic building in State College.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a “third-party report” prompted the investigation. The report alleges a “known student” had been accused of inappropriately touching fellow students.

The alleged incidents happened at the Lasch building, which is the headquarters for the Nittany Lions football team, between Jan. 6 and Thursday, April 11, the PG says.

The Post-Gazette reports that there is no indication that charges will be filed or an arrest is imminent.

Penn State reportedly sent out an email to students.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

