



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A fraternity at Penn State has been suspended after a student reportedly got seriously hurt while allegedly drinking alcohol.

According to Penn State, while on interim suspension, the Theta Chi fraternity cannot host student events, recruit new members or participate in campus functions.

Penn State says Theta Chi is cooperating with the investigation.

The school reformed its Greek life protocol two years ago after another student, Timothy Piazza, died after drinking at a different fraternity’s pledge event, and falling down a set of stairs.

In their press release, Penn State said: “The University is determined to do all it can to encourage safety, success, and sustainability for the organizations comprising its fraternity and sorority system. A key part of that encouragement is our intolerance for organizations that pursue activities that are anything but safe and which fail to follow our expectations for their behavior.”

The reform measures were adopted in 2017.