FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The horses used by Pittsburgh Police have a new home.

They were recently moved from a stable in South Park to a new one on the North Side.

(Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol/Facebook)

The goal was to get the horses in the city limits.

The city has seven horses that they use as part of their Mounted Unit.

They’re used for crowd control, and to help officers get a better view during big events.

Police are still asking for donations to get the horses settled into their new home.

If you’d like to help out, visit their Facebook page here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s