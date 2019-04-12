



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The horses used by Pittsburgh Police have a new home.

They were recently moved from a stable in South Park to a new one on the North Side.

The goal was to get the horses in the city limits.

The city has seven horses that they use as part of their Mounted Unit.

They’re used for crowd control, and to help officers get a better view during big events.

Police are still asking for donations to get the horses settled into their new home.

