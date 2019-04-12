FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for Mindy Beth Murvine, 24, of New Castle after she failed to return to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

Murvine is currently serving time for burglary.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

She is 5’3″, 134 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos including an anchor on her neck, stars, moon, heart and “Dakota Rose” on her right wrist. She also has flowers on her left forearm and a heart on her left ring finger.

She has multiple piercings: ears, septum and lip.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for escape for Murvine.

Anyone with information regarding her location should contact Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

