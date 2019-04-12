



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The man and three women charged in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking bust at local massage parlors were in court Friday.

The preliminary hearing was postponed for one of the women. The cases for the other three were waived to court.

Hui Xu, Huicun Wei, Chang Yu Chen and Robert Yerick are charged with conspiracy, corruption, trafficking, prostitution and dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro say the victims of the alleged ring were “exploited” and forced into prostitution.

According to investigators, Xu owned and operated four Tokyo Massage Parlors and Wei owned and managed Judy’s Oriental Massage Parlor.

Officials say prostitution was allegedly happening at those parlors. Wei is accused of soliciting her customers, “offering them sexual acts in exchange for money.”

The other two defendants, Chen and Yerick are accused of transporting the victims to the massage parlors.

