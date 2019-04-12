



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fisher-Price announced today a recall of all models of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper due to infant fatalities with infants rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission sent out a Fast Track Recall process.

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The CPSC recommends consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

Since the product was introduced in 2009 over 30 infant fatalities have been reported in relation to the product.