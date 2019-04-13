



Tody & Shadow

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Toby’s owner passed away. He has lost his best friend and his home. Very healthy. Playful, loves to be with you. Living in a foster home. Please give him a chance. He maybe 14, but does not act it.

To find out more about how to adopt Toby, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shadow was found wandering around on the street in December 2018. He has been in a foster home with many other cats and seems to love dogs as well. He is very friendly and loves his toys.

To find out more about how to adopt Shadow, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

