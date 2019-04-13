Filed Under:I-376, Local TV, Parkway East, PennDOT, Squirrel Hill


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle accident that occurred inside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel closed a portion of the Parkway East Saturday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. inside the tunnel in the eastbound direction.

Traffic outbound of the city on I-376 East is backed up for miles.

State police told KDKA that police have not yet arrived on the scene, but EMT’s are on the scene and evaluating patients.

The accident has since been cleared, but residual delays will remain in effect, according to PennDOT.

