



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle accident that occurred inside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel closed a portion of the Parkway East Saturday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. inside the tunnel in the eastbound direction.

Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 74 – Beechwood Blvd and Intersection of SERVICE ENT RD in PITTSBURGH [CITY]. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 13, 2019

Traffic outbound of the city on I-376 East is backed up for miles.

State police told KDKA that police have not yet arrived on the scene, but EMT’s are on the scene and evaluating patients.

UPDATE: Incident cleared on I-376 eastbound between Exit 74 – Beechwood Blvd and Intersection of SERVICE ENT RD in PITTSBURGH [CITY]. There is a residual delays. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 13, 2019

The accident has since been cleared, but residual delays will remain in effect, according to PennDOT.

