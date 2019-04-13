



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person was struck by a vehicle in Millvale Sunday morning.

Police say that a vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot when they struck a male pedestrian.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. in the 300-block of North Avenue in Millvale.

The vehicle was traveling at a low speed when the impact occurred, according to investigators.

Police say the male victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.