



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just a week after the University of Pittsburgh released new uniforms, they already came under fire with a reported trademark issue.

The Pitt Panthers unveiled new helmets that feature the numbers “412” above the visor. However, this did not sit well with officials at Pittsburgh-based clothing company Shop 412.

Panthers senior defensive back and McKees Rocks native, Damar Hamlin took to Twitter on Friday to show his frustration.

“It was a Happy #412Day until I found out that @Shop412 made us take the “412” area code off our visors,” said Hamlin. “I guess it’s not really about the city. Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️”

The post on Twitter went viral and sparked hundreds of comments.

“So they own the area code now? That’s ridiculous,” said one person on Twitter.

Another Twitter user posted saying, “Just tried to dial a 412 number and it said I have to pay $15,000 for licensing rights? I just want to speak to my grandmother. Please advise.”

Devv Stark posted to social media a picture of a “412” tattoo she has on her finger saying, “Do I have to get my tattoo covered up or should I just chop off the whole finger, @Shop412? I’ll hang up and listen, please advise at your earliest convenience.”

Shop 412 responded to Hamlin on social media saying, “East fellas! We are and have been working with Pitt on a deal for authentic 412 x Pitt.”

The viral post prompted several other Pittsburg-based brands to chime in on the action and release spoof versions of the “412” shirt.

Pittsburgh Clothing Co. posted to Twitter Friday evening with the Pittsburgh zip code “15213” printed on a shirt using the new blue and gold colors of Pitt.

The clothing company added, “SPRING GAME tomorrow!”

Social media page Benstonium also got in on the Twitter action posting a shirt saying, “Happy Upside Down “h” Lower Case “L” Flipped “5” Day! Here’s our totally copyright-free Benstonium trademarked t-shirt for sale!”

KDKA News has reached out to Shop 412 for comment but has not received a response. KDKA also contacted officials at the University of Pittsburgh.