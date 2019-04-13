



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday will start off with temperatures well above the average low.

Across the region, temperatures started in the low 50s Saturday morning, well above average low for mid-April of 40 degrees.

Friday’s precipitation will continue to move east and out of the region throughout the morning, opening the rest of the day up to a beautiful Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday will skyrocket to more than ten degrees above the average, maxing out around 67 degrees.

The area should remain relatively dry throughout the evening Saturday, but storms will begin to move into the region late Saturday and into Sunday.

KDKA’s Jon Burnett says the rain showers could develop into storms around the region, some of which could be on the heavier side.

Temperatures will climb to a high of 74 degrees on Sunday.

Cold air will push out the rain Monday morning with the possibility of wet snow above the I-80 corridor early in the day. Scattered rain showers will continue to soak the area throughout the morning and part of the afternoon Monday.

Highs on Monday will reach 53 degrees, a slight downturn in temperatures. However, temperatures will be on the upward trend through the rest of next week, including the first 80-degree day in the five-day forecast.

The average high for this time of year is around 61 degrees, with a lows around 40 degrees. The above average temperature trend will continue over the next seven days.

