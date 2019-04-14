



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and thunderstorms will not affect the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff game inside PPG Paints Arena, but for fans outside it could cause some issues.

The “big screen” is back outside PPG Paints Arena but in a new location this year.

One thing that is not new this year is the spring-like weather in Pittsburgh, which means rain, thunderstorms and even the possibility of a tornado.

RELATED STORIES:

The Pittsburgh Penguins said in a statement that they plan to invite fans to watch the game on the “big screen” rain or shine, but safety is their number one priority.

If severe weather such as heavy rain, high winds or lighting would occur, the Penguins say they will take down the screen until the weather passes.

“Fans would be advised to seek shelter,” said the Penguins in a statement. “If the weather passes while the game is still going on, the screen would go back up and the viewing party would continue.”

The Penguins will play host to the New York Islanders in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday at 12 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.