PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in a two-story duplex.

Crews were called to the scene in Garfield on the 5300-block of Brown Way shortly before 10 a.m.

Initial reports say heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building coming from a fire on the second floor.

The fire was raised to a third alarm around 10:10 a.m.

It is unclear as to what started the fire.

