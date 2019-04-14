Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in a two-story duplex.
Crews were called to the scene in Garfield on the 5300-block of Brown Way shortly before 10 a.m.
Initial reports say heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building coming from a fire on the second floor.
The fire was raised to a third alarm around 10:10 a.m.
It is unclear as to what started the fire.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details