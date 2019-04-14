



COLUMBUS, Oh. – An inmate that is considered to have “violent tendencies” escaped during a prison transport Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted to Facebook asking the public to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Said Ali El-Khatib.

Officials say that the prisoner escaped from the custody of an extradition services company, Affordable Extradition Service, while being transported from the New York Police Department to the Allen County Sheriff in Indiana.

The prison transport made a rest stop while traveling southbound on I-71 in Wayne County, Ohio. This is when police say El-Khatib escaped.

He is described as a 5-foot 11-inch tall, 135-pound man who has brown eyes, black/brown hair and was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt with no lettering. El-Khatib was handcuffed, wearing a waist chain and shackled on one ankle.

Police say that El-Khatib is known to have violent tendencies and officials warn the public to not approach him, but instead to call 911 or Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-264-0575.

