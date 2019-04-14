



BRIDGEPORT, Oh. (KDKA) – A body has been found in the Ohio River near Bridgeport, Ohio.

The Wheeling Police Department released on Twitter that a boater called 911 to report the body around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the body was located in the back channel of the Ohio River, closer to the Bridgeport, Ohio side.

The body was taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

It could take several days for officials to identify the body.

