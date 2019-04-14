



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A picture perfect Saturday will be spoiled by a rainy and stormy Sunday.

Temperatures started off Sunday in the low 50s with scattered showers throughout the overnight period.

Warmer temperatures will return again Sunday with a forecasted high of 75 degrees, but the warmer weather comes at a price. Scattered thunderstorms are expected for much of the region throughout the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A strong cold front passage later Sunday brings the rise of storm development as well. The main threat for any severe storms Sunday will be damaging, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted to Twitter advising that damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible Sunday.

Much of the region upgraded to Enhanced threat for psbl numerous severe tstms this aftn & eve. Damaging wind & isolated tornadoes expected to be the main hazards. Latest weather info, including watches, warnings, and radar at https://t.co/JWLI3e1waM, or https://t.co/nR4yhzDSj7. pic.twitter.com/6AHrhAacsb — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 14, 2019

Tree and power line damage is also a factor, according to the NWS. The heaviest of the storm is expected to batter the region from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Storms should end by late evening and showers linger through the first half of Monday followed by cooler temperatures only in the lower 50s.

We warm back up quickly, though, starting on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.