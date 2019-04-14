Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado watch for the viewing area.
The tornado watch has been cancelled for our area. Otherwise, showers should decrease and become more scattered in coverage overnight.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 15, 2019
