PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 Frankstown Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When the officers arrived, an unidentified male was suffering from a stab wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a business.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening wounds. The building sustained significant damage.

The incident is under investigation, if anyone has information they are urged to call police at 412-323-7800.

