SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., Shaler Police, Shaler-Hampton EMS and Hampton Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into the Barrel Junction Restaurant on William Flynn Highway.
There were no obvious injuries and the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for evaluation. No customers were injured.
The building will be closed until it can be evaluated and repaired.