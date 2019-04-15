



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bald eagle’s nest in Illinois is getting a lot of attention because the nest has not one dad, but two.

Both of the male bald eagles watch over the nest, with a female named Starr.

It’s happening right now on the backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois.

The National Audubon Society says it’s rare, but not unheard of for a trio of eagles to share a nest.

The males are actually brothers, and one of them was apparently not doing a good job of finding food and taking his turn on the eggs, so his brother stepped in.

Now both brothers take turns on the nest.

The Audubon Society says it’s very rare for two male bald eagles to share the same nest since they’re so territorial.

What’s even more remarkable, the males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.

The nest has three eaglets, which all hatched in April.

The baby eaglets are benefiting from an extra set of eyes on the nest.

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh’s Hays Bald Eagles Nest

Fans of Pittsburgh’s Hays Bald Eagle camera have been flocking to the camera since early January.

The Hays eagles had three eggs, but only two hatched. Right now they’re caring for the two eaglets.

