DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County mayor is facing charges, accused of pointing a gun at teenagers in a park.

State police say they have arrested 38-year-old Kevin Gross, who is the mayor of Derry Borough. He is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

State police say Gross allegedly pointed a loaded revolver at a 15-year-old boy, ordering him to the ground at the park on Broad Street on Sunday night.

He is also accused of pointing the gun at three teenage girls.

The incident happened after Gross’s son alleged got into a fight with some other teens, and parents helped to intercede with Gross until state police arrived.

Gross is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

