  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Birthday Surprise, Ellwood City, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area police departments responded to a special call this weekend — a request to visit a 4-year-old on his birthday.

Miles’ mom posted on Facebook asking officers to stop by Sunday for his fourth birthday. She wrote that Miles loves the police, and he even dressed up as a SWAT team member for Halloween.

So Ellwood City officers reached out to police in North Sewickley and Franklin Township, and they all stopped by to see Miles at his party.

They also let Miles and his friends check out their cruisers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s