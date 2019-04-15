



ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area police departments responded to a special call this weekend — a request to visit a 4-year-old on his birthday.

Miles’ mom posted on Facebook asking officers to stop by Sunday for his fourth birthday. She wrote that Miles loves the police, and he even dressed up as a SWAT team member for Halloween.

So Ellwood City officers reached out to police in North Sewickley and Franklin Township, and they all stopped by to see Miles at his party.

They also let Miles and his friends check out their cruisers.